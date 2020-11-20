NBC to Air ‘Time Person of the Year’ Dec. 10

NBC will air Time Person of the Year Dec. 10. It is NBC’s first time airing the special, which will also salute Time’s Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Time has named a Person of the Year since 1927. The 2020 Person of the Year will be revealed on Time.com Dec. 10. Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg got the award in 2019.

“The Time Person of the Year is one of the most distinguished recognitions going back nearly a century, and we’re excited to collaborate with Time in a year like no other,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment.

The telecast will examine 2020 through interviews and in-depth profiles highlighting the year’s most prominent global stories.

“This special, as Person of the Year has done for nearly a century, will provide a unique window into this extraordinarily challenging year by telling the stories of the people who shaped it,” said Time editor-in-chief/CEO Edward Felsenthal.

Produced in partnership with P&G, Time Person of the Year was created by Time Studios along with MaggieVision Productions. The special is presented by State Farm and Amazon.