NBC to Air Remotely Produced ‘SNL’ April 11

NBC will air a Saturday Night Live featuring original content April 11. The show airs 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The network said material will be produced remotely as SNL practices social distancing amid the coronavirus.

NBC has not announced a host or musical guest for the April 11 episode.

There will be a Weekend Update segment and other original content from the SNL cast. The cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon and Michael Che.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.