NBC Taps Olczyk as NHL Game Analyst

NBC is moving National Hockey League studio analyst Eddie Olczyk to the role of lead game analyst after former color man John Davidson left to take over as president of the St. Louis Blues.

Olczyk, a former NHL player and coach, has been with NBC since February. Mike Emrick remains in the lead play-by-play role.

Olczyk will take over next year as NBC enters the second season of its NHL deal. The network recently wrapped the first season by averaging a 2.3 rating/4 share for five Stanley Cup Finals games. That number was down 11.5% from ABC’s five-game average in 2004. There was no 2005 event because the NHL was shut down due to a work stoppage.