NBC Taps Hulk Hogan as American Gladiators Host

NBC tapped wrestling legend and reality-TV star Hulk Hogan as the host for its midseason primetime remake of American Gladiators.

"Hulk Hogan is going to rock the American viewing public as the host of American Gladiators," executive producer and Reveille managing director Howard T. Owens said in a statement. "This is the ultimate television vehicle for the ultimate action television star, The Hulk!"

Hogan has been a professional-wrestling icon for the past 20 years. For the past two years, he has starred with his family on VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, which follows their daily lives.

American Gladiators will be the first reality-competition series hosted by Hogan.

The remake of the kitschy 1990s series will feature new challenges and special effects, along with eight new gladiators to take on the contestants.

Reveille, NBC Entertainment honcho Ben Silverman’s production company, will produce the series, expected to debut in early 2008.