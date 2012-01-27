NBC Taps Chuck LaBella as VP of Talent Development, Alternative Programming

NBC has tapped Chuck LaBella as vice president of talent development,

alternative programming for the network.

LaBella, a seasoned and Emmy-nominated producer, talent and

development executive, has had a hand in the creation and production of many successful

series for both network and cable television. He served as talent producer for

five seasons of NBC's The Celebrity

Apprentice and Last Comic Standing,

as well as History Channel's Top Gear USA

and most recently, Food Network's Rachael

Vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off.

"We are excited to make this announcement official

since we have worked with Chuck for so many years where he has contributed to

the success of our shows as well as others," said Paul Telegdy, president,

alternative and late night programming, in making the announcement. "With the volume of our talent needs we will benefit greatly from

his knack for finding and nurturing key talent and hit shows. He is an

invaluable addition and his appointment is an important step in our future."

LaBella began his extensive career in the entertainment

industry as an NBC intern, before moving on as on-air talent producer for Westwood

One Radio. He also served as producer for America's

Talking on a startup cable network that would later become MSNBC; later, he

joined Comedy Central as talent producer for Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, moving with the show when it

was bought by ABC. After serving as segment producer on CBS' The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,

LaBella produced numerous series and specials, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Crank

Yankers, Thank God You're Here, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and NBC's

Who Do You Think You Are?