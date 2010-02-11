NBC Stations Reup 'Ellen' For Three More Years

The NBC TV station group has renewed Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres Show for three more seasons, taking the show through 2014, Warner Bros. announced late Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Said DeGeneres, who premiered Tuesday night (Feb. 9) as a judge on Fox's top-rated American Idol: "I'm so excited to sign on for three more years at NBC. They were the ones that believed in my show from day one. So, I'm thrilled to know I'll be here 'til at least 2014. Things will be a lot different by then. I won't be dancing over my coffee table anymore. Through the magic of 3-D, I'll be dancing over YOURS!"

The deal effectively takes Ellen off the table as a potential replacement for CBS Television Distribution's Oprah on the ABC-owned TV stations because ABC and NBC own stations in many of the same top markets. Warner Bros. and NBC both hope more viewers will be drawn to Ellen when Oprah departs the air in 2011.

Currently in its seventh season, Ellen is tied as the second-highest rated syndicated talk show among women 25-54, behind only Oprah. Season-to-date, Ellen is up among households and all female demos, gaining 5% in households, 14% among women 25-54, 17% among women 18-49 and 20% among women 18-34.