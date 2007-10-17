NBC Stations Promote Braatz

The NBC Universal Television Stations promoted Matthew Braatz to senior vice president of technology and operations, from VP of technology.

Braatz will oversee the engineering, operations, information-technology and technology efforts at the 10 owned-and-operated stations, reporting to president John Wallace.

“Matt has tremendous knowledge of our core stations business, but also great understanding of how new technology can be used to further our local growth in today’s digital media environment,” Wallace said in a statement.

Prior to working for the station group, Braatz was a technology VP at NBC Universal flagship WNBC New York.