NBC Stations Producing Live Pre-Emmys Show for Affils

The NBC-Owned TV Stations division is producing a half-hour special for owned stations and participating affiliates as a lead-in to NBC's airing of the Emmy Awards Aug. 25, getting a jump on the network's own red carpet special.

Sara Gore of NBC’s Open House and New York Live will host the special, 1st Look Live On the Red Carpet, which will feature a mix of celebrity interview and fashion commentary.

The show will air live at 7 p.m. and will lead in to the 7:30 p.m. network's own red carpet special in advance of the actual awards show at 8 p.m.

That will be in addition to another 30-minute 1st Look Emmys special produced by the TV Stations division and set to air on NBC-owned stations—and affiliates that choose to air it—on Saturday, (Aug. 23) after Saturday Night Live.