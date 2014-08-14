NBC Stations Get Data From Rentrak

Rentrak said it signed a multi-year agreement with the NBC Owned Television Stations to provide audience measurement and other data for three of its stations.

KNBC in Los Angeles, KXAS in Dallas-Ft. Worth and WTVJ in Miami will use Rentrak data, including single-source information about automotives and political advertising, to demonstrate the value of its inventory to reach customers.

“This new partnership with Rentrak gives us an additional layer of insight into what our viewers are watching,” Valari Staab (pictured), President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, said in a statement. “The valuable information will help us do a better job on behalf of our viewers and our local and national advertisers.”

The deal with the NBC stations means that Rentrak, a competitor to market leader Nielsen, now does business with all four network owned station groups.

“Rentrak is committed to working with the NBC Owned Television Stations to help expand their revenue pie,” said Rentrak’s executive VP of Local Television Steve Walsh. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”