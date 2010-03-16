NBC to Start ‘Losing It' June 1

Trending

NBC has added the Biggest
Loser spin-off Losing it with Jillian to its summer lineup.

The weight-loss program,
hosted by Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels, will get the Tuesday
at 10 p.m. slot beginning June 1 after America's Got Talent. (Talent
will have a two-hour episode on Tuesdays followed by a one-hour results show on
Wednesdays).

Parenthood,
which now occupies the Tuesday at 10 p.m. slot, will finish its initial
13-episode run on May 25.  NBC has yet to
make a decision about that show's fate.

Losing It will
have Michaels crisscrossing the country to find families in need of diet and
exercise makeover. The show joins a growing field of weight-loss programs --
spurred by the success of The Biggest
Loser, which recently wrapped its sixth season.

ABC's entry into the
weight-loss-reality milieu comes Sunday (March 21) with the premiere
of Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, in which
the celebrity chef and healthy-food activist attempts to get the
residents of Huntington, W.Va. to kick long-standing fat and sugar
addictions. 

Food Revolution is from Ryan Seacrest Productions. Losing It is produced by Reveille in
association with Empowered Media.