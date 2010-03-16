NBC to Start ‘Losing It' June 1

NBC has added the Biggest

Loser spin-off Losing it with Jillian to its summer lineup.

The weight-loss program,

hosted by Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels, will get the Tuesday

at 10 p.m. slot beginning June 1 after America's Got Talent. (Talent

will have a two-hour episode on Tuesdays followed by a one-hour results show on

Wednesdays).

Parenthood,

which now occupies the Tuesday at 10 p.m. slot, will finish its initial

13-episode run on May 25. NBC has yet to

make a decision about that show's fate.

Losing It will

have Michaels crisscrossing the country to find families in need of diet and

exercise makeover. The show joins a growing field of weight-loss programs --

spurred by the success of The Biggest

Loser, which recently wrapped its sixth season.

ABC's entry into the

weight-loss-reality milieu comes Sunday (March 21) with the premiere

of Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, in which

the celebrity chef and healthy-food activist attempts to get the

residents of Huntington, W.Va. to kick long-standing fat and sugar

addictions.

Food Revolution is from Ryan Seacrest Productions. Losing It is produced by Reveille in

association with Empowered Media.