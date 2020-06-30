NBC Spot On Inventory Available on Mediaocean

The NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division has made a deal to make inventory from NBC Spot On available to buyers on Mediaocean’s Spectra platform.

NBC Spot On is the station group’s advanced advertising business aimed at local and regional connected TV and over-the-top advertisers. It includes NBC’s regional sports networks.

(Image credit: Mediaocean)



"As TV viewing habits continue to trend towards Connected TV viewing, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations has solidified a partnership with Mediaocean to ensure local buyers have frictionless access to the next generation of TV buying,” said Shawn Makhijani, senior VP of NBC Spot On.

Mediaocean processes $150 billion in media spending annually. The deal with NBCU allows buyers to buy NBC stations’ OTT inventory alongside TV within the same workflow.

Buyers using Mediaocean will be able to take advantage of NBC Spot On features including access to NBC station sales executives and other industry experts, geo-targeting and audience targeting, access to inventory from the NBCU regional sports networks, and access to premium inventory that is fully owned or directly purchased.

Effective immediately advertisers can buy NBC Spot On inventory across 100% of U.S. DMAs.