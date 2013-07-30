NBC Sports, Yahoo Partner on Multiplatform Series

NBC

Sports Group and Yahoo Sports will launch two series next month that will air

across both TV and the Web, the companies announced Tuesday.





The two shows will feature talent from NBC and Yahoo Sports and build off the contentpartnership the two companies agreed to back in December. Premiering Thursday is Fantasy Football Live--Thursday Night!, which

is a weeknight version of Yahoo's Sunday Web show of the same name. The

half-hour series will air on the NBC Sports Network Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.,

followed by a digital-only version of the show at 7 p.m. The digital edition

will be available on both Yahoo and NBC Sports websites as well as on mobile.

NBC Sports' Eric Kuselias will host the TV version while Yahoo's Melanie

Collins helms the digital edition.





The second series, SportsDash with Yahoo Sports is an hour-long series

that will air at noon on NBCSN, followed by a 15-minute digital version at 1

p.m. SportsDash will combine Yahoo Sports Trends with social media data

to discuss the day's topics. Hosted by NBC Sports' Dave Briggs and Carolyn

Manno, the show will feature Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pat Forde and Dan

Wetzel, as well as NBC Sports' Joe Posnanski. SportsDash debuts Aug. 19.





"Given the digital success we've already experienced with Yahoo Sports, we

are thrilled to be extending our strategic alliance to new heights with, not

one, but two new programs that cut across both linear and digital,"

said Rick Cordella, senior VP and GM, digital media, NBC Sports Group.

"The weekly program will tap into our combined fantasy football assets

that are second-to-none in the space, providing viewers with unparalleled

analysis. SportsDash will use cutting-edge technology to identify the

hottest topics in sports, and then will tap into our combined deep roster of

experts and insiders to bring viewers closer those stories."