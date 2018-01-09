NBC Sports Washington Names GM

Damon Phillips, most recently VP of technical product management for ESPN, has joined NBCUniversal as general manager of NBC Sports Washington (formerly CSN Mid-Atlantic), the regional sports net co-owned with Monumental Sports. He reports to Ted Griggs, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks.

NBC Sports Washington carries Caps (hockey), wizards (NBA) and Redskins (NFL) and ACC sports content.

In addition to overseeing the network, Phillips will serve as the liaison with Monumental Sports Network, an over-the-top direct-to consumer platform in which NBCU is a minority stakeholder. Phillips helped ESPN expand live streaming and mobile over-the-top video while VP of ESPN3 and WatchESPN, according to NBCU.

Phillips' resume also includes stints at DirecTV, Disney and the NBA. He will be based in the Washington area.