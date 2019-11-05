NBC Sports Washington Adds Wizards Gaming

NBC Sports Washington said it is launching a season-long predicative game initiative around the NBA Washington Wizards.

Viewers can win prizes based on what happens in games, a development that comes as legalized sports betting spreads from state to state.

NBC Sports Washington said it successfully tried out predictive gaming last season with the Wizards and during preseason games of the NFL’s Washington franchise.

TV networks see sports gambiling as a way to add revenue and to enhance engagement with game broadcasts.

This NBA season there will be a series of 20 weekly Wizards predictive games, beginning Wednesday. Participants will try to predict how the team and certain players perform. Also new this year, will be specific on air talent who will address viewers who are playing the games, supplementing the networks usual announcers.

Each game will offer prizes of $500 each quarter, or $2,000 a game.

“Our predictive-gaming experiments have proven effective in engaging fans and enhancing the already quality experience of live sports coverage, so we are excited to announce a 20-game schedule covering the Wizards with more gaming features integrated,” said NBC Sports Washington senior VP and GM Damon Phillips. “It’s our priority to advance this product in meaningful ways and provide more opportunities for fans to participate.”

Fans can signup up free for NBC Sports Washington’s Predict the Game. Questions and up to five answer options will be delivered on a graphic overlay surrounding the live-game coverage, as well as on users’ mobile or desktop devices.

Real-time team and player statistics and sports-betting odds data – such as the spread, over-under and moving moneyline – will also be featured alongside the Predict the Game elements as part of the NBC Sports Washington Plus presentation.

“We are proud of our partner NBC Sports Washington for raising the game when it comes to providing fans with even more ways to enjoy our teams’ live game broadcasts,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment senior VP of strategic initiatives Zachary Leonsis. “NBC Sports Washington’s expanded Predict the Game schedule reflects our joint leadership and investment in the emerging category of gamification, while also providing fans with a unique experience that leverages advanced statistics to enhance their knowledge and insights.”