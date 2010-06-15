NBC Sports Ups Flood, Forms Olympics Production Group
Sam Flood has been named executive producer of NBC Sports, effective immediately. He replaces David Neal, executive producer since 2005, who is exiting to form his own entertainment production company, according to NBC.
Flood has been coordinating producer at NBC Sports since 2005 and started at the company as an Olympics researcher in 1986. He will report directly to Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics. Ebersol continues as executive producer of Olympics and NFL coverage.
NBC also said June 15 it was forming the NBC Olympics Production Group, reporting to Ebersol and to Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics, which will oversee production on the 2012 London Games.
The group will comprise Flood; Bucky Gunts, head of production, NBC Olympics; Molly Solomon, coordinating producer, NBC Olympics; Peter Diamond, senior VP, programming, NBC Olympics; Mark Levy, VP and creative director, NBC Sports & Olympics; and Joe Gesue, executive editor, NBC Sports & Olympics.
