NBC Sports Taps Ross Greenburg to Produce Docs
Former HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg has been hired
by NBC Sports Group to produce sports documentaries for the new NBC Sports
Network (formerly Versus), Golf Channel and NBC.
Greenburg will also produce the new Bob Costas program
announced Wednesday, the monthly interview show Costas Tonight, and
its accompanying live town hall series.
The two previously collaborated at HBO for the series On the Record and CostasNOW.
"Ross is a master storyteller and a perfect fit to
produce high-quality, relevant programming for all of our platforms,
particularly NBC Sports Network and Golf Channel," said Mark Lazarus, NBC
Sports Group chairman. "His award-winning collaborative relationship with Bob
made the decision to retain Ross to oversee production of Costas
Tonight a natural."
His first documentary for the network will premiere on
the launch day of NBC Sports Network on Jan. 2. Cold War on Ice: Summit
Series '72 follows the story of the hockey series played in 1972
between a team of Canadian NHL all-stars and the Soviet Union national team.
Greenburg will also be working on NHL
Original Productions, a new initiative by the National Hockey League that will
create long- and short-form hockey programming for NBC Sports and the leagues
other media assets including NHL Network and NHL.com.
Projects on the drawing board for NHL
Original Productions in 2011-12 are Day in the Life player documentaries
revealing the regimens and personalities of NHL players appearing in NHL on NBC
games. Plans also are being developed for documentaries and features to
coincide with the lead up to the NHL's Centennial Celebration in 2017.
"Hockey players compete in a sport
that requires an unmatched combination of world-class skill and relentless
toughness, all the while remaining the most approachable and genuine of
professional athletes," Greenburg said. "I am thrilled to be able to tell their
stories in exciting and innovative ways and delighted that I'll be working so
closely with the NHL for years to come."
Greenburg departed HBO in July after 33 years at the pay
cabler and created his own shingle, Ross Greenburg Productions.
