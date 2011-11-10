NBC Sports Taps Ross Greenburg to Produce Docs

Former HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg has been hired

by NBC Sports Group to produce sports documentaries for the new NBC Sports

Network (formerly Versus), Golf Channel and NBC.





Greenburg will also produce the new Bob Costas program

announced Wednesday, the monthly interview show Costas Tonight, and

its accompanying live town hall series.

The two previously collaborated at HBO for the series On the Record and CostasNOW.





"Ross is a master storyteller and a perfect fit to

produce high-quality, relevant programming for all of our platforms,

particularly NBC Sports Network and Golf Channel," said Mark Lazarus, NBC

Sports Group chairman. "His award-winning collaborative relationship with Bob

made the decision to retain Ross to oversee production of Costas

Tonight a natural."





His first documentary for the network will premiere on

the launch day of NBC Sports Network on Jan. 2. Cold War on Ice: Summit

Series '72 follows the story of the hockey series played in 1972

between a team of Canadian NHL all-stars and the Soviet Union national team.





Greenburg will also be working on NHL

Original Productions, a new initiative by the National Hockey League that will

create long- and short-form hockey programming for NBC Sports and the leagues

other media assets including NHL Network and NHL.com.





Projects on the drawing board for NHL

Original Productions in 2011-12 are Day in the Life player documentaries

revealing the regimens and personalities of NHL players appearing in NHL on NBC

games. Plans also are being developed for documentaries and features to

coincide with the lead up to the NHL's Centennial Celebration in 2017.





"Hockey players compete in a sport

that requires an unmatched combination of world-class skill and relentless

toughness, all the while remaining the most approachable and genuine of

professional athletes," Greenburg said. "I am thrilled to be able to tell their

stories in exciting and innovative ways and delighted that I'll be working so

closely with the NHL for years to come."





Greenburg departed HBO in July after 33 years at the pay

cabler and created his own shingle, Ross Greenburg Productions.