NBC Sports Takes Extra Premier League Games Over-The-Top

NBC Sports is putting the 130 English Premier League soccer matches it doesn’t air on broadcast or cable on a new streaming subscription service that will cost $49.99 for the season.

The NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass will also offer shoulder programming from NBC Sports and Premier League Productions about the soccer league, including studio shows and highlights, as well as replays of games on NBC and NBCSN.

“We are excited to broaden our offerings for passionate Premier League fans, featuring more content than ever at their fingertips, with approximately 20 weekly hours of live matches, studio shows, highlights, and replays,” said Rick Cordella, executive VP and general manager of digital media at NBC Sports Group. “NBC Sports Gold has experienced tremendous growth since its launch last year and we look forward to providing Premier League viewers with this rich content-fueled experience.”

NBC Sports Group will continue to present up to 250 Premier League matches on its broadcast and cable networks—the same number as before Gold Pass was introduced. The Gold Pass matches were previously part of the linear Extra Time packages available through some video providers and on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Gold introduces passes that give subscribers access to cycling, track and field, rugby and motocross.

NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s VOD technology service.