NBC Sports to Stream 'Gold Zone' Coverage from Sochi

New York — The NBC Sports Group will present its version of the Red Zone from Sochi.

Beginning on Feb. 8, America’s Olympic programmer will debut Gold Zone, a whip-around service tracking up-to-the-minute action from the 2014 Winter Games. Gold Zone, which was announced during NBC Sports’ Olympics press event here at Studio 8H at 30 Rock on Jan. 7, will be available to authenticated subscribers on NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports Live Extra app, enabling users to check out multiple events.

Gold Zone is redolent of the ad-hoc highlights services proffered by DirecTV and NFL Network spotlighting pro football action on Sundays.

Co-hosts Andrew Siciliano and Ryan Burr will provide context to what’s being streamed and will keep fans up-to-date as the video player switches from event to event. In addition to live look-ins, Gold Zone will also offer highlights, interviews and athlete profiles.

