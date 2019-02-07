NBC Sports’ Six Nations Rugby Coverage Continues

Round two of the Six Nations rugby championship happens Feb. 9-10, with NBC Sports covering the action in London, Edinburgh and Rome. NBCSN will have Scotland versus Ireland in Edinburgh at 2:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9, then Italy versus Wales in Rome at 4:30 p.m. that day. On Sunday, Feb. 10, NBCSN will air England versus France in London at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Those matches are shown on delay, while NBC Sports Gold has them live--9:15 a.m. ET Saturday for Scotland-Ireland and 11:45 a.m. for Italy-Wales, then 10 a.m. Sunday for England-France.

Subscription streaming service NBC Sports Gold sells its Rugby Pass for $69.99.

The Guinness Six Nations features 15 round-robin matches played by, as the name indicates, six national teams. All matches stream live on NBC Sports Gold.

Derek Rae and Alex Corbisiero provide the studio coverage for NBCSN.

In the first round, Scotland defeated Italy, England beat Ireland and Wales topped France.

Ireland won the Six Nations championship last year, but is off to a rough start in 2019.