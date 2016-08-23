NBC Sports Scores App Gives Info on 25 Leagues

NBC Sports Digital launched a new NBC Sports Scores app offering personalized sports information and news from more than 25 leagues.

The app is built on the back of the NBC Olympics: Rio News and Results app and is available for iOS and Android devices.

“The NBC Sports Scores app is a perfect complement to our robust digital offerings,” said Jack Jackson, VP, digital product development, NBC Sports Group. “As a pioneer in the streaming space, we wanted to be able to offer fans a 360-degree experience through NBC Sports Digital platforms, and are pleased to be able to offer this companion to not just our portfolio of assets, but leagues around the world.”

Here are the app’s features:

Game trending, using a proprietary algorithm, to rate the excitement level of each and every sporting event in real-time. Never miss a great sports moment;

Online and TV listing to every sports event, telling fans where to watch online (NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App, WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, and more) and on TV for more than 25 leagues;

A personalized experience, including the ability to receive alerts for the sports and teams an individual fan follows;

Notifications for exciting games and big match-ups, in-game stats and play-by-play;

Integration of ProFootballTalk, HardBallTalk, ProHockeyTalk, NASCAR Talk, OlympicTalk, CollegeFootballTalk, CollegeBasketballTalk, ProSoccerTalk, Golf Central blogs;

Up-to-date team news and league standings.

Here are the leagues covered: