NBC Sports Renews Rights Deal With Notre Dame Football

NBC Sports Group has renewed its media rights deal with

Notre Dame football with a 10-year extension that carries through the 2025

season.





The new agreement, which begins in 2016, includes rights for

the NBC Sports Network to carry certain games. NBC Sports Group maintains their

global media rights to at least seven games Notre Dame home football games per

year, with most airing on the NBC broadcast network. NBC Sports Digital will

continue to live-stream games, which it has since 2009.





Last season, NBC averaged 4.4 million viewers and a 2.8 HH

rating for its seven games, up 69% and 67%, respectively, versus 2011. The

Fighting Irish are coming off an undefeated regular season, though they lost to

Alabama in the BCS Championship Game.





"Coming off one of Notre Dame's best and most dramatic

seasons in decades, we could not be more proud to extend this historic

partnership, which continues to be one of the most innovative in sports-media

history," said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBC Sports Group. "We are

particularly excited that this extension offers enhanced rights that allow us

to bring Notre Dame Football to fans on more platforms than ever before."





NBC has been televising Notre Dame football

since 1991 and the new agreement will extend the partnership to 35 years.