NBC Sports Renews Premier League Deal

NBC Sports Group reached a six-year renewal with Barclays Premier League, ensuring that the sports network will continue as the exclusive multi-platform home of the British soccer league in the U.S. through the 2021-22 season.

According to the deal, NBC Sports Group will continue to make all 380 Premier League matches available to fans – via NBCUniversal’s NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, TELEMUNDO and NBC UNIVERSO linear channels, plus the Premier League Extra Time TV package – and via live stream on NBC Sports Live Extra, or other platforms.

“We are excited to continue our tremendous partnership with the Premier League, and we look forward to presenting the world’s finest soccer league to Americans for many years to come,” said NBC Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus in a statement. “As sports fans, there’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning to live and relevant events, and we at NBC Sports are thrilled to continue to be this outlet for the fast-growing Premier League fan base.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.