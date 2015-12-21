NBC Sports Renews Deal With Yahoo
NBC Sports Group renewed its relationship with Yahoo.
The new agreement puts additional content from NBC Sports on Yahoo, including Premier League football highlights, team reports from NBC Sports Regional Networks and Golf Channel content.
NBC Sports and Yahoo will continue to collaborate on fantasy sports. The two companies also continue to maintain separate sites and have editorial control over their newsrooms and digital properties.
The two companies will also partner on advertising opportunities.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Yahoo has been a great partner, and we are pleased to extend this very complementary alliance that will now include Golf Channel,” said Rick Cordella, senior VP and GM, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group. “This partnership extends the digital reach of both sides, and allows us to collaborate on the creation of widely-consumed, cross-platform content, particularly around short-form video and fantasy sports.”
Some highlight from the NBC Sports deal with Yahoo include:
- Live Sports: Yahoo will continue to offer its users access to NBC Sports’ lineup of live streaming properties, including Sunday Night Football, NHL, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, Premier League, PGA TOUR, LPGA, and others, through NBC Sports Live Extra and Golf Live Extra.
- Rotoworld + Yahoo Fantasy: NBCSports.com’s popular digital destination, the web’s premier fantasy news and information site, will contribute season-long fantasy content to Yahoo audiences in fantasy football, basketball, baseball and hockey.
- Golf Channel: The addition of Golf Channel will play a significant editorial role in Yahoo’s professional golf coverage.
- NBC Sports Regional Networks: Local coverage will be contributed by NBC Sports Regional Networks who will provide daily topical video reports on the teams they cover in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Fantasy Football Live: The franchise, started by Yahoo and now celebrating its 10th season, will continue to air every Tuesday through Thursday on NBCSN and every Sunday on Yahoo. Further, NBC Sports will continue promoting Yahoo’s best-in-class, season-long fantasy sports games.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.