NBC Sports Renews Deal With Yahoo

NBC Sports Group renewed its relationship with Yahoo.

The new agreement puts additional content from NBC Sports on Yahoo, including Premier League football highlights, team reports from NBC Sports Regional Networks and Golf Channel content.

NBC Sports and Yahoo will continue to collaborate on fantasy sports. The two companies also continue to maintain separate sites and have editorial control over their newsrooms and digital properties.

The two companies will also partner on advertising opportunities.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Yahoo has been a great partner, and we are pleased to extend this very complementary alliance that will now include Golf Channel,” said Rick Cordella, senior VP and GM, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group. “This partnership extends the digital reach of both sides, and allows us to collaborate on the creation of widely-consumed, cross-platform content, particularly around short-form video and fantasy sports.”

Some highlight from the NBC Sports deal with Yahoo include: