NBC Sports Network Drops Puck Jan. 2 on Greenburg's 'Summit Series' Doc

The legendary hockey confrontation between Team Canada and the Soviet Union will be the first original production, when NBC Sports Network bows on Jan. 2.

NBC Sports Network, rebranding from Versus, will present Cold War on Ice: Summit Series '72 from former HBO Sports president and Emmy Award-winner Ross Greenburg at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Jan. 2. The 90-minute documentary is scheduled to be the national sports service first original production and will follow NBC Sports Network's post-game coverage of the 2012 NHL Winter Classic on broadcast brethren on NBC.

Presented by Lexus with limited commercial interruption, Cold War on Ice, produced by the 51-time Emmy Award-winner Greenburg, chronicles the historic 27-day Summit Series in September of 1972 between a team of NHL All-Stars from Canada and the Soviet National Team during the height of the Cold War.

Expected to be a rout by Team Canada, the eight-game series was not decided until the final minute and made a national hero of Paul Henderson.

Click here to watch a promo of Cold War on Ice: Summit Series '72.