NBC Sports Network Delivers Most-Watched Quarter in Primetime

NBC Sports Network, driven by more live programming overall and a strong showing by the National Hockey League playoffs in particular, scored the most-watched quarter in its history during the period ended June 30.

The national cable sports service averaged 633,000 in primetime during the second quarter, according to Nielsen data, a 17% jump from the 539,000 in the corresponding span in 2012. NBC Sports Network also tallied a 14% advance among persons 18 to 49 in the daypart.

Gauged on a total-day basis, NBCSN averaged 153,000 watchers in the second quarter, the most ever for the service outside of last year's third quarter, when it presented action from the London Olympics. Second-quarter 2013 delivery was 20% more than its 128,000 mark in the year-earlier period. The net recorded an 18% with the aforementioned demo.

