NBCSports Net Renews 'NFL Turning Point' for Three More Seasons

NBC Sports Network

has renewed its football highlight program NFL Turning Point for an

additional three seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The series debuted

with the 2011 season, airing 18 episodes. Beginning in 2012, NFL Turning

Point will bump the episode count to 22, meaning it will air throughout the

playoffs and Super Bowl. The series -- done in collaboration with NFL Films --

showcases the key plays that led to the "turning point" of each game.

Dan Patrick, who

hosts NBC's Football Night in America, will return to host.

"We were so

pleased with NFL Turning Point's quality and performance during its

inaugural year that we worked with our partners at NFL Films to increase the

number of episodes this year, allowing fans to watch the show throughout the

NFL playoffs," said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports and NBC

Sports Network. "NFL Turning Point is a cornerstone of the NBC Sports

Network's new original programming and representative of our commitment to the

highest quality production standards."

Steve Sabol,

president of NFL Films added, "Last year we had a great rookie season, but as

Paul Brown once told me, 'In the NFL, the biggest jump comes between the first

and second year.' We hope NFL Turning Point makes that type of leap this

fall."

NFL Turning

Point

will make its 2012 premiere Sept. 12, the Wednesday following the first week of

NFL action, and will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. throughout the season.