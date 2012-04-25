NBCSports Net Renews 'NFL Turning Point' for Three More Seasons
NBC Sports Network
has renewed its football highlight program NFL Turning Point for an
additional three seasons, the network announced Wednesday.
The series debuted
with the 2011 season, airing 18 episodes. Beginning in 2012, NFL Turning
Point will bump the episode count to 22, meaning it will air throughout the
playoffs and Super Bowl. The series -- done in collaboration with NFL Films --
showcases the key plays that led to the "turning point" of each game.
Dan Patrick, who
hosts NBC's Football Night in America, will return to host.
"We were so
pleased with NFL Turning Point's quality and performance during its
inaugural year that we worked with our partners at NFL Films to increase the
number of episodes this year, allowing fans to watch the show throughout the
NFL playoffs," said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports and NBC
Sports Network. "NFL Turning Point is a cornerstone of the NBC Sports
Network's new original programming and representative of our commitment to the
highest quality production standards."
Steve Sabol,
president of NFL Films added, "Last year we had a great rookie season, but as
Paul Brown once told me, 'In the NFL, the biggest jump comes between the first
and second year.' We hope NFL Turning Point makes that type of leap this
fall."
NFL Turning
Point
will make its 2012 premiere Sept. 12, the Wednesday following the first week of
NFL action, and will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. throughout the season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.