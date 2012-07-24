NBC Sports Net to Debut New Morning Highlight Show

NBC Sports Network announced Tuesday that it will debut a new morning hightlight show, The 'Lights, on August 13.

The 20-minute program will run from 7-9 a.m. (ET), updating itself as neccessary. In lieu of an on-camera anchor or set, The 'Lights will instead use a mix of video clips, graphics and voiceovers. The show will air the previous night's highlights and scores, and will launch NBC Sports Network's post-Olympics programming schedule, which also include Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Talk.

"We are very excited to launch NBC Sports Network's new programming schedule," said Jon Miller, president of programming for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. "The 'Lights will serve as a catalyst for our new programming lineup, and will quickly provide sports fans all of the scores and highlights they crave as they start their day."