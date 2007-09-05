NBC Sports Names Top Communicator
Adam Freifeld, veteran media consultant and former senior publicist at ABC Sports, joined NBC Sports as director of communications, effective immediately.
Freifeld is succeeding Alana Russo, who had been manager, communications. Russo moved over to co-owned MSNBC to become director of communications there.
Most recently, Freifeld had been running his own company, AMF Communications, with clients including NBC Sports Digital and HBO Sports.
Freifeld is also a veteran agent and consultant whose resume includes Athletes & Artists and Don Fitzpatrick & Associates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.