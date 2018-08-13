NBC Sports Chicago Makes ‘Hawk’ Documentary With Sox

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago White Sox have produced a documentary about legendary sportscaster and former ballplayer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson.

Harrelson is in his final year broadcasting White Sox games and the film, Hawk, chronicling his eight decades in baseball is scheduled to debut on the regional sports network Sept. 13.

“There are only so many legends in baseball broadcasting history and we’ve been blessed to have one of them with us, the one and only 'Hawk,'” said Kevin Cross, VP of content for NBC Sports Chicago. “It has been an honor for us to work in tandem with our partners at the White Sox on this special documentary, which does a brilliant job of showcasing the real Ken Harrelson to our viewers.”

The documentary traces Harrelson’s life from his hometown in Savannah, Ga., to his signing with the Kansas City Athletics to his 33 seasons in the broadcast booth.

“As he nears eight decades in this game as a player, executive and broadcaster, one thing is certainly clear: Hawk has a passion for baseball. Few people can claim a lasting impact on the game like Hawk, from the batting glove, to his standout 1968 season in Boston and career as a player, his decades as a broadcaster as well as his experience as an executive,” said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “With nicknames like ‘The Big Hurt’ and catchphrases like ‘He Gone’ and ‘You Can Put It on the Board…YES!,’ Hawk literally has changed the way generations of fans talk about baseball. As this documentary shows again and again, he’s one of a kind. There certainly will never be another Hawk Harrelson.”

With over 20 hours of exclusive interview footage, Hawk captures some of the most revealing stories from those individuals in Harrelson’s life who not only know him best, but also truly understand the real man behind the “Hawk” persona.

In his hometown of Savannah, Harrelson recalls his childhood and memories of his mom in the small house on Causton Bluff Road; his rise to athletic stardom at Benedictine Military School; and his eventual signing with the Kansas City Athletics.

In a trip to Boston, Harrelson discusses his popularity, both on and off the field, as a star with the Red Sox at Fenway Park, visiting his old spots including the famed, underground “Daisy Buchanan’s” in the basement of a Boston store.

Reflecting on his life in the booth in Chicago, as well as his career as a professional golfer, Hawk talks candidly with former White Sox catcher and longtime friend A.J. Pierzynski and Harrelson’s son Casey during a round at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill in Orlando.

Hawk was produced and written by SoxTV, the digital production team of the Chicago White Sox and NBC Sports Chicago originals.

The NBC Sports Chicago team includes Ryan McGuffey, Matt Buckman and Sarah Lauch. SoxTV consists Brad Boron, Matt Dahl, JV Trammell and Blake Evaristo.

Prior to the Sept. 13 premiere of Hawk on NBC Sports Chicago, the White Sox will hold a VIP sneak preview screening to take place on Sept. 6 at ArcLight Cinemas. A limited number of tickets to the screening, which will feature special guests and include a Q&A session with Hawk and the directors, will be available to fans through a Chicago White Sox Charities sweepstakes. Fans can purchase entry to the “He Gone!” sweepstakes at whitesox.com/hawk.