NBC Sports Launches Documentary Film Unit

NBC Sports is throwing its hat into the burgeoning sports documentary industry.

The NBC Sports Group on Wednesday announced the launch of NBC Sports Films, which will leverage the storytelling prowess of NBC Olympics’ personnel to create documentaries that will air across NBC Sports Group’s multiple platforms.

“Storytelling has always been a prominent component of NBC Sports’ coverage of signature events. We are excited to expand those efforts and further serve our audience by providing additional long-form content across all NBC Sports Group platforms,” said Mark Levy, senior VP, original productions and creative, NBC Sports Group. “Our debut film, Center of Attention, is a compelling portrait of the extraordinary life of Derek Sanderson, who has lived the highest of highs and the most challenging lows a life in the spotlight can produce.”

The group’s first project is Center of Attention: The Unreal Life of Derek Sanderson, which centers on former NHL star Derek Sanderson. The one-hour film – narrated by Mad Men’s John Slattery – will premiere on NBCSN on Monday, June 8, following Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.