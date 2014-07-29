NBC Sports Hires Tim Howard for Premier League

Fresh off his (perhaps final) run as the goalkeeper for the United States World Cup team, Tim Howard will again be a part of NBC Sports Group's upcoming Premier League coverage.

Howard, who plays for Premier League club Everton, will have his assignments scheduled around his club’s matches. Howard will work up to 10 Premier League games this season, serving as game analyst in the booth or in the on-site studio for the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.

During the 2013-14 Premier League campaign, Howard worked six matches as an analyst and appeared in NBC's studio for another contest.

“Tim had an impressive debut on our telecasts last season and we are excited to have him join our Premier League team on a more extensive basis,” said Pierre Moossa, coordinating producer of NBC Sports Group's Premier League coverage. “As an active Premier League player, he contributes unique perspective and insight to our broadcasts.”

Howard was the goalkeeper for Team USA during the 2014 and 2010 World Cups and has been in the Premier League for 11 years, joining first with Manchester United before switching to Everton in 2006.

NBC Sports’ second year of Premier League coverage kicks off Saturday, Aug. 16.