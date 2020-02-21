NBC Sports Has England-Ireland Six Nations Rugby Match

NBC Sports has Six Nations rugby action Feb. 22-23. Italy plays Scotland at 9:15 a.m. ET Feb. 22 on streaming service NBC Sports Gold, and airing 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Wales versus France happens at 11:45 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, and at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Feb. 23, it’s England versus Ireland at Twickenham Stadium outside London at 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold, and 2:30 p.m. ET on the cable network.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales compete in the annual Six Nations championship. France and Ireland, both with two wins, sit atop the 2020 table.

Ahmed Fareed anchors coverage on NBCSN alongside analyst Alex Corbisiero, who played for England. Blaine Scully, captain of the U.S. team at last year’s World Cup, is an analyst too.

NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass sells for $79.99. All Six Nations matches stream live.

The tournament concludes March 14.