NBC Sports Group Tackles Rugby World Cup Rights

NBC Sports Group said it acquired the exclusive U.S. media rights to the Rugby World Cup.

The seven-year agreement with World Rugby includes media rights on all platforms and in all languages to the Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2017 and 2021, the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018 and 2022 and the annual World Rugby U20 Championships form 2017 to 2023.

“This agreement is the culmination of years of cultivating our rugby portfolio. It began with U.S. collegiate rugby clubs and now, through this unprecedented agreement, includes the greatest tournaments, teams, players and coaches in the world,” said Jon Miller, president of programming at NBC Sports Group. “Whether it is men’s or women’s, sevens or 15s, pros or amateurs, rugby fans can rest assured that they will have more access to more premier rugby content than has ever been possible in the U.S.”

The agreement begins this spring with the World Rugby U20 Championship 2017 from Georgia, and continues this August with the Women’s Rugby World Cup from Ireland.

“The USA is one of the fastest-growing markets for rugby participation and fan growth,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont. “This exciting and unprecedented deal with one of the world’s most prestigious broadcasters will ensure that more people than ever before in the USA will be able to access the world’s top men’s and women’s fifteens and sevens events. NBC will be the destination for rugby in the USA.”

NBC Sports anticipates utilizing NBC, NBCSN, The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Gold—NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer product—and possibly other platforms to provide more comprehensive U.S. coverage of the numerous events included in the agreement than ever before.

Rugby sevens events will be presented by the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, part of a comprehensive content and distribution partnership formed in 2016 by the IOC, USOC and NBCUniversal. Rugby sevens debuted as an Olympic sport in 2016.

“This deal represents a significant uplift on previous deals in the US, reflecting the ever-increasing stature of rugby within what is arguably the most competitive commercial marketplace for sport,” said World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper. “This all-encompassing deal with our friends at NBC is great for fans and great for rugby as we look towards San Francisco’s hosting of Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018.”