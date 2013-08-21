Trending

NBC Sports Group Nets Record Audience With Premier League

By

NBC Sports Group netted record ratings with its Premier League coverage last weekend.

The programmer, which is in the first of  a three-year, $250 million rights deal with England's top-flight futbol circuit, counted some 3.4 million watchers across four matches on NBC Sports Network, a pair on mun2 and a single contest on NBC, according to Nielsen data. That was the most for a Premier League opening weekend in the U.S., said NBC Sports Group officials.

The five English-language games on NBC and NBCSN garnered 3.2 million viewers - a 52% jump from the 2.1 million total for the five games on the previous rights-holders, Fox Soccer and ESPN2, last year.

NBC Sports Group's Nielsen table was topped by the 792,000 average audience for NBC's presentation of Manchester United-Swansea City on Aug.17, the biggest opening weekend match in U.S. history. The five games on NBC and NBCSN averaged 443,000 viewers -- 78% above the ESPN/Fox Soccer average of  249,000 for five games on the Premiership' opening weekend in 2012.

Backing out the broadcast numbers, the four matches on NBC Sports Network on Aug. 17-18 averaged 356,000 viewers, 43% more than the Fox Soccer/ESPN2 a year ago. NBC Sports Group officials said that delivery was the best-ever cable debut with the circuit.

NBC Sports Group's exclusive Premier League coverage continues on Wednesday August Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on NBCSN with Premier League Live, followed by Chelsea-Aston Villa at 3 p.m.