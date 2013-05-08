NBC Sports Group Leads Sports Emmy Wins
NBC Sports Group led the 34th Annual Sports Emmys on Tuesday
with awards in 23 categories, more than any other sports media company for the
third year in a row.
Broadcast network NBC, which nabbed ten awards total, earned
five of those for its coverage of the London Olympics in August, including
Outstanding Live Event Turnaround and Outstanding New Approaches to Sports
Programming.
Super Bowl XLVI also gave the network a victory for
Outstanding Live Sports Special. Sunday
Night Football took home its fifth consecutive award for Outstanding Live
Sports Series. NBC broadcasters Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth
and Pierre McGuire were also honored in their respective categories.
Turner came in second with seven wins, including Outstanding
Playoff Coverage for the NBA playoffs on TNT and Outstanding Sports Personality
for Charles Barkley.
Other winners included HBO Sports, with six
awards; ESPN, with five; MLB Network, three; CBS, two; Fox Sports Media Group, two; NFL Network, two; and YouTube,
one.
