NBC Sports Group Leads Sports Emmy Wins

NBC Sports Group led the 34th Annual Sports Emmys on Tuesday

with awards in 23 categories, more than any other sports media company for the

third year in a row.

Broadcast network NBC, which nabbed ten awards total, earned

five of those for its coverage of the London Olympics in August, including

Outstanding Live Event Turnaround and Outstanding New Approaches to Sports

Programming.

Super Bowl XLVI also gave the network a victory for

Outstanding Live Sports Special. Sunday

Night Football took home its fifth consecutive award for Outstanding Live

Sports Series. NBC broadcasters Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

and Pierre McGuire were also honored in their respective categories.

Turner came in second with seven wins, including Outstanding

Playoff Coverage for the NBA playoffs on TNT and Outstanding Sports Personality

for Charles Barkley.

Other winners included HBO Sports, with six

awards; ESPN, with five; MLB Network, three; CBS, two; Fox Sports Media Group, two; NFL Network, two; and YouTube,

one.