NBCSports Group Leads Sports Emmy Winners
NBC
Sports Group was the big winner at the 33rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New
York on Monday night, capturing nine trophies,
the most of any sports media company for the second consecutive year.
NBC
was again paced by its football coverage, winning six of the network's awards. Sunday
Night Football won for Outstanding Live Sports Series for the fourth
straight year, with analyst Chris Collinsworth, studio host Bob Costas and
sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya taking home Outstanding Sports Personality in
their respective categories. The network also won for its playoff coverage on Wild
Card Saturday and an Outstanding Production Design/Art Direction for its Sunday
Night Football open with Faith Hill.
ESPN was second in
trophies with six. The network's investigative series Outside the Lines
took home three awards for Long Feature, Short Feature and Editing. ESPN's
primetime newsmagazine E:60 won in the Short Feature category as well.
The network also won a few technical awards for Graphic Design (Sport
Science) and Technical Team Remote for its Winter X Games presentation.
Jack Whitaker,
sports commentator and essayist received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Click here to view the presentation.
The rest of the
winners were: Turner (5), Fox Sports Media Group (5), CBS (4), HBO (3), MLB
Network (3), NFL Network (2) and PGA.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.