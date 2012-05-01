NBCSports Group Leads Sports Emmy Winners

NBC

Sports Group was the big winner at the 33rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New

York on Monday night, capturing nine trophies,

the most of any sports media company for the second consecutive year.

NBC

was again paced by its football coverage, winning six of the network's awards. Sunday

Night Football won for Outstanding Live Sports Series for the fourth

straight year, with analyst Chris Collinsworth, studio host Bob Costas and

sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya taking home Outstanding Sports Personality in

their respective categories. The network also won for its playoff coverage on Wild

Card Saturday and an Outstanding Production Design/Art Direction for its Sunday

Night Football open with Faith Hill.

ESPN was second in

trophies with six. The network's investigative series Outside the Lines

took home three awards for Long Feature, Short Feature and Editing. ESPN's

primetime newsmagazine E:60 won in the Short Feature category as well.

The network also won a few technical awards for Graphic Design (Sport

Science) and Technical Team Remote for its Winter X Games presentation.

Jack Whitaker,

sports commentator and essayist received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Click here to view the presentation.

The rest of the

winners were: Turner (5), Fox Sports Media Group (5), CBS (4), HBO (3), MLB

Network (3), NFL Network (2) and PGA.com.