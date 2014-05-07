NBC Sports Group Leads Sports Emmy Winners

For the fourth consecutive year, NBC Sports Group led the winners at the 35th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Tuesday night with 11 trophies, with broadcast net NBC nabbing six by itself.

NBC was again paced by its football coverage, winning five of the network's awards. SundayNight Football won for Outstanding Live Sports Series for the sixth straight year, with analyst Cris Collinsworth (pictured), studio host Bob Costas and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya taking home Outstanding Sports Personality in their respective categories. The network also won for its NHL coverage, with Mike “Doc” Emrick winning for Outstanding Play-by-Play personality, and another win for its Wednesday Night Rivalry series on NBCSN.

Telemundo took home two awards in the first year of Spanish-language categories, including one for Andrés Cantor.

ESPN Networks were second with seven wins (ESPN had four), including the first two wins for ESPN Deportes for studio shows Nacion and its version of SportsCenter. ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series also nabbed its first award for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series. Newsmagazine E: 60 and studio program College GameDay tied with TNT’s Inside the NBA for Outstanding Studio Program – Weekly. Inside the NBA also won in the daily category for its playoff shows.

Fox Sports Media Group, HBO Sports, MLB Network and Turner Sports all tied with five wins apiece.

Fox’s coverage of last fall’s seven-game World Series won for Outstanding Live Sports Special; its coverage of the American League Championship Series also won for Outstanding Playoff Coverage.

Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci, who were bumped up to Fox’s “A” team for MLB broadcasts, split the win for Outstanding Sports Personality; Verducci won for his work on MLB Network and TBS, while Reynolds’ win was tallied for MLB Network and Fox.

MLB Network led the way among the league-owned channels, with NFL Network winning two (and two more for NFL.com) and NBA TV with one for Outstanding Sports Documentary for The Doctor.

Turner founder Ted Turner received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Full list of winners can be found here.