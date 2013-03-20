NBC Sports Group Leads Sports Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were

announced Wednesday, with NBC Sports Group leading the way with 58 nods.





The 58 nods were spread out among NBC, NBC Sports Network,

Golf Channel, nbcolympics.com, Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC, nbcsports.com and Telemundo;

NBC received the most between the nets with 36. The ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2,

Grantland, ABC, ESPN 3D, ESPNU and ESPNEWS) received 43 nominations, the second

most. ESPN was also the second-most nominated network with 23 nods.





Rounding out the nominations among the groups were Turner

Sports with 27; Fox Sports Media Group and HBO Sports with 17 each; NFL Network

with 16; CBS Networks with 15; MLB Networks with 9; and DirecTV and YouTube

each garnered one nom apiece.





The 2012 Summer Olympics received the most nominations of

any single program or series with 14. NBA on TNT and HBO's Real Sports with

Bryant Gumbel each had six nods, while ESPN's E: 60 had five.





More than 170 nominees were announced in 34 categories.





The winners will be announced during the May 7

ceremony at New York's Frederick P. Rose Hall in Jazz at Lincoln Center.