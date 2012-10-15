NBC Sports Group Inks Four-Year Rights Deal With Formula One

NBC Sports Group on Monday announced it has agreed to a

four-year deal for the exclusive U.S. media rights with Formula One Management,

the top international open-wheel racing promoter.





Starting next year, NBC Sports Group will televise all 20 F1

races -- four on NBC and 16 on NBC Sports Network -- as well as qualifying,

practice sessions, studio shows and re-airs that total more than 100 hours of

programming annually. NBC gets The Grand Prix of Canada in June as well as the

final three races of the 2013 season in November, while the remaining 16 races

will air on NBC Sports Network. All races will also be live-streamed on NBC

Sports Live Extra.





"We are thrilled to add the top international

open-wheel racing series to our already-strong motorsports portfolio,"

said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports and NBC Sports

Network. "Formula One is a perfect fit for the NBC Sports Group as it

provides content across three platforms -- broadcast, cable and digital -- for

nine months a year with more than 100 hours of premier programming

annually."