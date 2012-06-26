NBC Sports Group Extends Tour de France Deal Through 2023

NBC Sports Group has reached a 10-year, multiplatform extension with the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), which runs the Tour de France, keeping the annual cycling race on the network through 2023.

The new deal begins in 2014, and includes all U.S. television, digital and mobile rights.

Additionally, the NBC Sports Group will continue coverage of several other ASO properties.

"The Tour de France has long been one of the tentpole events on the NBC Sports Network schedule, and now will be an integral part of our NBC broadcast schedule, with live coverage each year," said Jon Miller, president of programming for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the ASO on all of its properties for another decade."

For its coverage of this year's race, the NBC broadcast network will air live stages for the first time ever.