NBC Sports, ESPN Lead Way in Sports Emmys

NBC Sports Group came away as the big winner Tuesday night at the 36th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

NBC Sports Group led all network groups with 17 Emmy wins. Broadcaster NBC pulled in nine of those itself. NBC Sports Group won seven awards for its coverage of the Sochi Winter Olympics.

ESPN followed closely behind with 15 awards across its networks. Former ESPN president George Bodenheimer received a Lifetime Achievement Award as well.

Rounding out the top five were Fox Sports Media Group with 11 wins (broadcaster Fox winning four of those), MLB Media with four and HBO Sports with three.

TNT’s Ernie Johnson, who won for Outstanding Sports Personality, gave his award to the daughters of recently departed ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott.

