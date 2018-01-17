NBC Sports Chicago Set To Crown ‘Beer Money’ Champ

NBC Sports Chicago will crown a first-ever Beer Money champion when the long-running local show airs its 100th episode.

The regional sports network will tape an All Star edition on Feb. 7 at Joe’s, a local sports bar. The one-hour episode will air Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

Presented by Coors Light since 2012, when it was originally called Gas Money, Beer Money offers sports fans in areans and bars a chance to win up to $130 by answering trivia questions based on photographs of Chicago athletes.

Sixteen of the most entertaining winners, as selected by the show’s producers, will participate in a bracket-style tournament format to determine the Beer Money champ.

Prizes include $500 and four tickets in the NBC Sports Chicago luxury suite to a Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs or White Sox game.

Four other memorable contestants will also complete separately for a consolation type prize.