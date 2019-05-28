NBC Sports Chicago Names McGregor VP, Content Strategy

NBC Sports Chicago has hired Ed McGregor as VP of content strategy, effective Wednesday.

McGregor, who previously had been director of content integration at ESPN, replaces Kevin Cross, who was promoted to senior VP, general manager, of NBC Sports Chicago.

He will report to Cross as he oversees the regional sports network’s multi-platform content, including live events, news and original content.

“As our media landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative that we continue to innovate and enhance the fan viewing experience on every platform,” said Cross. “Ed’s vast experience, leadership skills, and collaborative spirit will be critical assets in helping us achieve our objectives from both a strategic and revenue-generating standpoint.”

McGregor spent 16 years at ESPN, including being a producer of the 30 for 30 documentary on Steve Bartman, the Chicago Cubs fan blamed for interfering with a play and contributing to the loss of a 2003 playoff game.

Before that, he was with Sports Illustrated and Preview Sports. The Illinois native started his career as manager of publications for the Cubs in 1988.