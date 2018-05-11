NBC Sports Chicago Adds Forte to Studio Lineup

NBC Sports Chicago said it has signed former Chicago Bear and New York Jets running back Matt Forte to be part of its game day coverage during the NFL season.

Forte will be studio analyst. He is also schedule to make additional appearances throughout the NFL season on the regional sports network’s show and online platforms.

“We are extremely pleased to have Matt, who is one of the greatest players in Bears history and a true expert of the game, join our Bears game day coverage team beginning this season,” said Kevin Cross, VP of Content for NBC Sports Chicago. “The addition of Matt once again showcases our year-round commitment and desire to deliver the most comprehensive coverage of the Bears to our viewing audience.”

Forte recently signed a one-day contract to return to Chicago and retire as a Bear. He joined the Bears as a second-round draft pick from Tulane and spent eight years with the team. He ranks behind only Walter Payton as the Bears’ top yard gainer.

“I am truly excited about this next chapter in my life,” said Forte. “I’ve always envisioned a career in broadcasting, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity than joining the NBC Sports Chicago team."