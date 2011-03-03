NBC Special Reuniting All Living Former Presidents

NBC will bring together all four living former presidents

for the special All Together Now: A Celebration of Service, airing Mar. 28.

The event will honor American service and volunteerism in

which President George H. W. Bush will be recognized for his leadership in

public service. It will be the first gathering of Bush Sr., George W. Bush,

Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton since Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

Obama will be traveling in South America but will narrate a

short introductory film.

The gala, sponsored by Points of Light Institute, is being

held Mar. 21 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Clinton will serve as

co-chair of the event.

The Stevens Company will produce the special, with George

Stevens Jr. and Michael Stevens executive producing.