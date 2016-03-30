NBC, Sorkin Plan Live ‘A Few Good Men’

NBC will air a live performance of drama A Few Good Men in early 2017. The show was written by storied TV creator Aaron Sorkin and had its stage premiere in 1989. Three years later, Sorkin, whose TV series include The West Wing, Sports Night and The Newsroom, adapted the play as a feature film.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who produced NBC’s previous live musicals, will produce A Few Good Men.

“I am thrilled that Aaron Sorkin is coming back to NBC to adapt and produce a live broadcast of his electrifying play, which seems as timely as ever today,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Aaron is one of the most acclaimed theater, television and film authors of our time, and I am pleased that the live event business that we pioneered with musicals is now expanding into other genres and attracting artists of his caliber. I look forward to his collaboration with our ‘A-team’ producers, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, to bring another exciting piece of live drama to a broad audience.”

Set in 1986 and taking place in Washington and the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, A Few Good Men centers on a military lawyer who is asked to defend three Marines on trial for murder.

Sorkin will write the script and executive produce alongside Zadan and Meron.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed watching NBC resurrect live musical theater for television and I’m eager to team up with Craig and Neil to help bring live drama back as well,” Sorkin said.

A Few Good Men will be produced by Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Television. Casting and a specific airdate will be announced at a later date.

NBC’s recent live shows, The Sound of Music, Peter Pan Live and The Wiz Live, have been musicals that air close to Christmas. Next up is Hairspray Live at the end of 2016.

The West Wing ran from 1999-2006 on NBC. Sorkin’s most recent TV project was HBO’s The Newsroom, which ran for three seasons. His film work includes The Social Network and Steve Jobs.