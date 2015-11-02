NBC to Sneak Preview Comedies 'Superstore', 'Telenovela' Post ‘Voice’

In advance of their official Jan. 4 premiere, NBC comedies Superstore and Telenovela will preview on two consecutive Mondays in late November and early December leading out of The Voice. On Nov. 30, two original episodes of Superstore, an ensemble workplace comedy starring America Ferrera, will air from 10-11 p.m. ET. Back-to-back episodes of behind-the-scenes comedy Telenovela, featuring Eva Longoria as the star of a hit soap opera, will air Dec. 7 from 10-11 p.m.

Both series will officially launch on Monday, Jan. 4, with Superstore at 8 p.m. and Telenovela at 8:30.

“We’re extremely excited about Superstore and are so fortunate to have the incredibly talented America Ferrera, who won over the hearts of viewers and critics in Ugly Betty, coming to NBC as a producer and star. She’s joined by a terrific ensemble in a comedy set in a location everyone in the country can really relate to,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We are also over the moon to have the incomparable ‘desperate housewife’ Eva Longoria producing and starring in Telenovela. Her tour-de-force performance as Ana Sofia, the demanding but vulnerable star of a larger-than-life telenovela, is hilarious.”

Superstore was created and written by Justin Spitzer (The Office). It’s produced by Universal Television, Angry Stickman Productions and The District.

Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein are writers and executive producers on Telenovela. Longoria, Ben Spector, Josh Bycel and Jonathan Fener also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, and Tall and Short Productions.