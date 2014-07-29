NBC Slates Three-Hour ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Special

NBC will broadcast a three-hour American Ninja Warrior special on Sept. 15, the network announced Tuesday.

American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World will feature five U.S. contestants facing competition from Japan and Europe. The U.S. and European teams will include past contestants from American Ninja Warrior. Team Japan will feature alumni from the Japanese show Sasuke, on which American Ninja Warrior is based.

The special will be rebroadcast Sept. 16 on Esquire Network.

American Ninja Warrior drew its highest Nielsen live-plus-same day 18-49 rating in more than two years Monday night with a 2.1. The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ Arthur Smith and Kent Weed.