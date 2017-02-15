NBC Slates Documentary on Gender and Sports

NBC is mustering its sports outlets, including NBC Sports Network and its Comcast SportsNet RSNs, as well as its NBC-owned TV stations to talk about gender in sports.



To mark Women's History Month in March, Tomboy, a one-hour documentary featuring interviews with World Cup Skiing champion Lindsey Vonn and others, will air on all seven of the NBC Sports regional networks, in addition to NBCSN and several O&Os. CSN Mid-Atlantic will be the first regional sports net to air the documentary (March 5 at 7:30, p.m., following the Washington Wizards basketball game). KNBC-TV Los Angeles will be the first NBC-owned station to air it on March 11. It airs on NBCSN March 30.

“Despite the progress of the Title IX era, female equality in sports still has a long way to go,” said an NBC spokeswoman. “The doc explores the challenges for girls and women faced at various levels, from youth leagues to the elite professional level, as well as challenges, such as stereotypes and cultural disparities."

Additionally, throughout March the CSNs will program daily podcasts and interviews with women in sports, and most of the CSN markets will also host symposia at local colleges.