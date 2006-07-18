NBC Signs Spike Lee for Drama Series

NBC has signed Spike Lee to develop a new drama series for NBC Universal Television Studio.

While details of the project and Lee’s exact role are yet to be announced, NBC Entertainment’s new Senior VP of drama development Katie O’Connell says the deal makes sense for NBC.

"I wanted to be aggressive about bringing in a high-profile filmmaker who fits in so well with NBC's traditional brand of challenging quality dramas," she says.

Lee recently directed the CBS pilot for the new James Woods drama, Shark. His filmmaking career includes hits such as Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X.